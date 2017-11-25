Bob Evans saved Thanksgiving for these Bradenton grandparents

My family and I would like to pass on our sincerest appreciation to Tim and his team at the Bob Evans restaurant on State Road 70 in Bradenton.
My grandparents live in Bradenton and were alone for Thanksgiving this year. Grandpa can’t get around well due to his need for oxygen, and my grandmother is still weak from chemo treatments due to her battle with breast cancer. When I visited with them on the phone Thanksgiving day, my normally cheerful grandmother seemed very down. Between her struggles, my grandfather’s issues and no other family in town, I think it was making for a tough day.
She did let me know they were heading to Bob Evans for dinner before we hung up. My wife thought it would be great to see if we can contact Bob Evans and pay for their meal to help cheer her up. When I called the restaurant, everyone was so very helpful. The manager, Tim Palmer, bent over backwards to help us make their day. Not only did he cheer them up by letting them know we were thinking of them, he took care of their meal for us. I can’t begin to describe how much of a blessing this was to us.
Thank you from the Coughlin family.
Brett Coughlin
Wichita, Kan.
