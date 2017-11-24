Sen. Marco Rubio
Sen. Marco Rubio AP file photo

Letters to the Editor

Show me the billions, Sen. Rubio

November 24, 2017 01:15 PM

I recently received a response from Sen. Marco Rubio to my opposition to the Republican’s proposed “financial reform.”

He criticized the Dodd -Frank Wall St. Reform and Consumer Protection Act as “having the potential to inhibit the growth of American businesses through regulation and bureaucracy.” I am appalled that he evidences no concern for consumers, and still maintains that if the private sector gets more financial perks, it will “trickle down.” We wonder why the billions they are sitting on now are not trickling down.

We all want efficiency in our government and corporate systems, but mostly we want accountability. Evidently, regulations are required since “movers and shakers” repeatedly act entitled to use our resources and systems for their own gain.

Sandra Danu

Palmetto

