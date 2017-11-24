Show me the billions, Sen. Rubio

I recently received a response from Sen. Marco Rubio to my opposition to the Republican’s proposed “financial reform.”
He criticized the Dodd -Frank Wall St. Reform and Consumer Protection Act as “having the potential to inhibit the growth of American businesses through regulation and bureaucracy.” I am appalled that he evidences no concern for consumers, and still maintains that if the private sector gets more financial perks, it will “trickle down.” We wonder why the billions they are sitting on now are not trickling down.
We all want efficiency in our government and corporate systems, but mostly we want accountability. Evidently, regulations are required since “movers and shakers” repeatedly act entitled to use our resources and systems for their own gain.
Sandra Danu
Palmetto
