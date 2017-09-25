Nursing homes should not open without generators

I find it amazing that facilities charged with caring for our elderly loved ones do not, on their own, have onsite generators in case of emergency. They all charge top dollar for providing families with the security of knowing loved ones are safe. One would think emergency power sources should be part of the equation.
Now they are crying about having to comply with a ruling that should be a moot point. This should have been addressed before they opened their doors!
Tom Durante, R.N.
Bradenton
