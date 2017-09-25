Happy 100th birthday, Val! May we all live such a full life

On Sept. 26, 1917, Vlasta “Val” Janik was one of four born to John and Agnus, who both owned a grocery and butcher shop in Chicago.
Val was an active volunteer for most of her long, busy life. She belonged to many clubs and organizations – some of them being American Cancer Society and American Business Women Group – not to mention being woman of the year!
At 97 years of age, Val retired from the local hospital in Homestead, Fla., where she worked diligently in the gift shop – the one place patients found themselves free of sickness, Val was there to greet them with a smile. Digressing to her youthful years, Val enjoyed gardening, playing golf, card games, puzzles, reading, and participating in sewing clubs and church group activities.
To this day, Val never fails to participate and practice her faith in the community regularly. Val and her late husband, Emil, enjoyed traveling as part of their family routine, having been to several locations such as Hawaii and Canada. She also often traveled back and forth from home to Michigan, where she could be found relaxing in her lake house. The couple had two sons together – Robert and Emil Jr. One fond memory the two shared together was their quality time spent together in Canada, fishing and enjoying the hot sun and scent of maple trees.
Now residing at Inspired Living at Lakewood Ranch, Val can be spotted chatting up a storm with her neighbors whether it be at the dinner table, or welcoming guests into her home.
Anna Werner
Bradenton
