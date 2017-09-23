Selfless Manatee schools employees deserve hearty thanks

Having worked at the Manatee School District 10 years, in concert with administrators and staff entrusted to man our schools to shelter citizens from Hurricane Irma, it was no surprise the passion with which they did so.
These employees were trying to grasp the reality of the storm while keeping their families from harm’s way, when suddenly they were entrusted to keep countless families safe, too. Their professionalism and leadership, coupled with their humanity and goodwill, put them in those shelters, selflessly leaving their families and homes, ensuring the safety of those coming for shelter from the storm.
For the many who dedicated their careers to support this district, working tirelessly to provide our children a positive learning environment, despite budget cuts, crippling insurance hikes and the chaos that became the district, your efforts are well-established and appreciated. And to those who selflessly manned our shelters, giving others a refuge to withstand the storm, I salute you.
Hurricane Irma brought us back to basics. It singlehandedly mended the fabric of this community, proving that when disaster threatens, this town bands together, and those administrators and staff that many are quick to criticize, also play the role of Super Hero, despite such judgment, and play it well.
In short, thank you for manning our shelters, giving many a place to call home during the storm. Thank you for reaching out to the undecided, assuring them they too had somewhere to go. And thank you for feeding, boarding, entertaining and calming the fears of so many, putting aside your own angst in the face of the unknown. Your innate response to the needs of this community was admirable.
Thank you for your example of leadership and goodwill beyond the boundaries of the classrooms and your schools.
Michelle Jimenez-Baserva
Bradenton
