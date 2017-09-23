Irma couldn’t rattle Freedom Village staff

Kudos to the administration and staff of Freedom Village, a Brookdale senior community, in Bradenton!
As a resident, I feel so thankful for the care and security provided during Hurricane Irma. I could not have been in a better place. Generators provided lights in the hallways where we were to spend the night of the storm. Throughout the night staff visited, checking to be sure all was well. Water was provided, as needed, as well as boxed meals each day until power was restored and hot food was available.
Even the addition of evacuees from a nursing home in south Florida did not deter them from regular service. Always smiling, pleasant comments and attitudes, even as the staff spent extra time on duty. Amazing! My sincere gratitude to each and everyone.
J.Howard-Jasper
Bradenton
