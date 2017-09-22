Mom and I thank all who kept us safe through Irma

Mom and I planned to ride Irma out at her condo until we became a mandatory evacuation. This is not easy for Mom as she uses a walker in her condo and a wheelchair when she goes out.
Finding the closest shelter to us, Lee Middle School, I went over and inquired whether they would accommodate my mom. I had been told otherwise, but they assured me she was welcome.
We arrived on Saturday. Having got Mom inside to pick out our new real estate for a couple of days, I began to bring in half the “kitchen sink.” Always one to carry too much, I was greeted by two teenagers who helped me with this task.
So lucky were we to have two sisters across from us who made this situation a sheer pleasure. They helped keep an eye on Mom when I went to get in line for food. Ladies, thank you both so very much and have a great time on that cruise.
The staff, the Sheriff’s department, the National Guard and all the volunteers gave up this weekend to be with all of us and they made a lot of people as comfortable as they could with a smile.
From the bottom of Mom’s and my heart, a sincere thank you.
Dottie Woldt and Sandy Adams
Bradenton and Chandler, Ariz.
