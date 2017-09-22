Manatee County Administrator Ed Hunzeker speaks at a 2016 luncheon at the Bradenton Country Club.
Manatee County Administrator Ed Hunzeker speaks at a 2016 luncheon at the Bradenton Country Club. Bradenton Herald file photo
Manatee County Administrator Ed Hunzeker speaks at a 2016 luncheon at the Bradenton Country Club. Bradenton Herald file photo

Letters to the Editor

Hunzeker needs to groom successor, then retire

September 22, 2017 11:28 AM

I appreciate the job Ed Hunzeker has done in his 11 years with the county. But he and the County Commission have been failures one one front.

A common practice in government is to conduct a replacement search for high-level appointed hires. What should be done is to make succession plan that charges the administrator with the responsibility to develop personnel capable of taking the administrator’s position so that a transition is smooth, employees will be more confident in stability with a known individual and, more importantly, the new administrator will not experience the long learning curve required to know their staffs and Florida and local regulations.

Mr. Hunzeker should retire.

Philip Guercio

Palmetto

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Blake Haxton lost his legs, feels lucky to be at World Rowing Championships

Blake Haxton lost his legs, feels lucky to be at World Rowing Championships 0:36

Blake Haxton lost his legs, feels lucky to be at World Rowing Championships
Wind lashes Dominican Republic as Hurricane Maria passes through 0:14

Wind lashes Dominican Republic as Hurricane Maria passes through
Puerto Rico baseball stadium damaged by Hurricane Maria 0:38

Puerto Rico baseball stadium damaged by Hurricane Maria

View More Video