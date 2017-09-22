Hunzeker needs to groom successor, then retire

I appreciate the job Ed Hunzeker has done in his 11 years with the county. But he and the County Commission have been failures one one front.
A common practice in government is to conduct a replacement search for high-level appointed hires. What should be done is to make succession plan that charges the administrator with the responsibility to develop personnel capable of taking the administrator’s position so that a transition is smooth, employees will be more confident in stability with a known individual and, more importantly, the new administrator will not experience the long learning curve required to know their staffs and Florida and local regulations.
Mr. Hunzeker should retire.
Philip Guercio
Palmetto
