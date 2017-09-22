Need for hurricane impact windows creates recipe for fraud

We just had Hurricane Irma pay us a visit. Many of us were fortunate that our electric was not affected and didn’t have major damage to our home or property. But thousands were not as blessed.
How do we get the right hurricane impact windows? County and state officials passed laws on which type of windows are needed for any changes/new additions and how to install them.
My questions are when one is purchasing hurricane impact windows from a general contractor how do we know we are getting, what we are paying for. Is it a hurricane impact window or is it passing off as a hurricane impact window? Is it coming directly from the factory or is it coming from someone’s warehouse?
The other questions when building inspectors come out to inspect: Do they rely on the honesty of the general contractor? Do they inspect for damage? Operating properly? Can they tell “right off the bat” if it is a true hurricane impact window or if it is fraud? If the stickers were not on those windows, how would the homeowner or the inspector know? When the window is altered to look like a hurricane impact window, would it fall under Florida Statute 817.24?
PGT Industries informed me they offer classes how to properly install their windows. How many general contractors send their employees to teach them the correct way of installing a high-dollar hurricane impact window? We are talking about thousand-dollar windows. Should we have a statute regarding training of HIW installation?
One needs to pass a polygraph to be a volunteer with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. Maybe it is time for general contractors to pass a polygraph regarding their ethics, how to change a lock along with passing the written test.
Rep. Joe Gruters and Commissioner Vanessa Baugh: Thousands have been affected by Hurricane Irma. How many of them will be affected by fraud?
Elizabeth Sullivan
East Manatee
Comments