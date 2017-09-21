Mark Young myoung@bradenton.com
Letters to the Editor

Manatee needs stricter hurricane codes. Key culprits: those oak and pine trees

September 21, 2017 3:59 PM

May we all take note, and let this be a lesson learned that our hurricane code needs to be stricter. Such as: no vinyl privacy fences or plastic/tin sheds. They just become projectiles.

Also, at least 80 percent, I bet closer to 90 percent of the downed trees that have caused damage are either oak trees or pine trees. Other places in Florida that receive hurricanes more often understand that these trees cannot grow a root system in the Florida soil strong enough to hold themselves up. Therefore they tend to shy away from them in congested areas because they will cause damage.

So I propose that Manatee Country should be held financially responsible for any damage that these trees have caused since they mandate that at least one must be planted on your property. When we start using our heads instead of our hearts, we can make this county great.

Harold White

Bradenton

