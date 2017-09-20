Hurricane Irma: a wakeup call on global warming

Hurricane Irma should be a wakeup call. Global warming makes the oceans warmer and hurricanes more severe. More death and destruction that would not occur if our nation switched from fossil fuels to renewable energy is the result.
President Trump’s denial of the seriousness of global warming makes him an accomplice to this wonton death and destruction. This is a crime against humanity, an impeachable offense according to professor Allan J. Lichman’s excellent book about Donald J. Trump titled “The Case for Impeachment.”
What is required is a dramatic reversal of the Trump administration’s denial of the enormity of man made climate change, a denial that includes a 17 percent cut in funds under Trump’s budget to our nation’s top weather and climate agency, (USA Today 9/12/17) not to mention the current dismantling of the Environmental Protection Agency.
Our government needs to massively shift more money and resources to hurricane relief including more grants to people adversely impacted by these monstrous storms. It needs to stop the fossil fuel corporations from polluting our environment. Taxing big corporations and the wealthy, including eliminating their off shore tax havens and tax loopholes, as well as sharply reducing our bloated military budget answers the “where is the money going to come from” question. If spent along the lines of FDR’s New Deal Civilian Conservation Corps and Works Progress Administration, these expenditures will greatly reduce unemployment and job insecurity.
The slogan “People Before Profits” desperately needs to become a reality.
Robert Phillipoff
Bradenton
