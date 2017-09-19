Tropicana was a great neighbor through Irma, making sure we had water

In the days after Irma, Tropicana was knocking on doors in the surrounding area of their plant giving out cases of water to those in need!
This is so awesome and thoughtful to give back to the community and Bradenton as a whole, and I wanted this deed not to go without some type of exposure because they are deserving of it.
No one asked, they offered and had their workers knocking on doors and delivering where the home owners wanted the water to be placed.
Thank you, Tropicana, you all are awesome!
Katanga Papillion-Perkins
Bradenton
