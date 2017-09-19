Thank you, all, for making us safe in Prine Elementary shelter

Although my husband and I prepared for Hurricane Irma with water, food and flashlights on Sunday morning, Sept. 10, the thought of roof damage and windows blowing out led to our decision to seek shelter.
The nearest shelter to us is Prine Elementary School. We would like to thank everyone, the principal, vice principal, staff, volunteers, Sheriff’s Department And National Guard for the wonderful job they did.
There were many evacuees, but it was orderly and everyone was treated well. Thank you all for making us feel safe.
Mary Hodes
Bradenton
