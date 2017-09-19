FILE: Evacuees rest in makeshift camps in the hallway of Bayshore Elementary School as Hurricane Irma approaches South Florida on Sunday morning in Bradenton.
FILE: Evacuees rest in makeshift camps in the hallway of Bayshore Elementary School as Hurricane Irma approaches South Florida on Sunday morning in Bradenton. Zack Wittman zwittman@bradenton.com

Letters to the Editor

Bayshore Elementary shelter was full of angels through Irma

September 19, 2017 1:43 PM

We must express our heartfelt appreciation for everyone who was working at the Bayshore Elementary School shelter.

We spent Saturday and Sunday night there and found all that were running the operation and working in the kitchen to be cheerful and willing to do whatever it took to make it a safe and pleasant experience. Some people have a gift and they were all angels.

A special thank you to the man keeping the restrooms running and in order! Also a shout out to Cherry, the pink-haired LPN who voluntarily took care of those who could not take care of themselves. She always had a smile and a kind word. Also to the young National Guardsmen, their very presence made us feel secure — and, to top it off, they were so nice and helpful.

Finally, a thank you to our “hallmates,” Elsie and Anthony, Rich and Joan, Eileen and Josh. What a pleasant bunch, willing to share anything they had brought.

To those of you who hesitate to go to a shelter....don’t. You will feel safe and welcome.

Judy and Allan Stahle

Bradenton

