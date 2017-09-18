Letters to the Editor

FPL forgot those without power in NW Bradenton

September 18, 2017 12:09 PM

I see all the accolades being given to FPL. “Down to only 10% without power.” Aren’t they great.

Well, there are many residents in Northwest Bradenton who disagree. We have not seen the first repair truck!

You can go to the FPL website where all you can get is power restoration by midnight Friday Sept. 22. You can’t talk to anyone at FPL to ask anything. I hear power has been restored to many, but we are forgotten.

FPL was not ready for this! Will they be next time?

Todd Himelberger

Northwest Bradenton

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

One week after Irma, Big Pine Key residents return and start to rebuild

One week after Irma, Big Pine Key residents return and start to rebuild 2:20

One week after Irma, Big Pine Key residents return and start to rebuild
Cassini's awe-inspiring images of Saturn and its moons 1:34

Cassini's awe-inspiring images of Saturn and its moons
President Trump retweets mock GIF of him striking Clinton with golf ball 0:39

President Trump retweets mock GIF of him striking Clinton with golf ball

View More Video