FPL forgot those without power in NW Bradenton

I see all the accolades being given to FPL. “Down to only 10% without power.” Aren’t they great.
Well, there are many residents in Northwest Bradenton who disagree. We have not seen the first repair truck!
You can go to the FPL website where all you can get is power restoration by midnight Friday Sept. 22. You can’t talk to anyone at FPL to ask anything. I hear power has been restored to many, but we are forgotten.
FPL was not ready for this! Will they be next time?
Todd Himelberger
Northwest Bradenton
