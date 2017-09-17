Riverview Boulevard doesn’t belong on proposed Sun Trail

As noted in the Bradenton Herald, the state’s proposed Sun Trail system removes more than 15 miles along Riverview Boulevard. As a resident of the area that was removed I acknowledge the decision as an appropriate safety decision.
Riverview Boulevard was deleted with cause. This road is not safe for non-motorized traffic. The problem is there is no bike path on Riverview Boulevard and bikers in the middle of the narrow, winding heavily-used road makes navigating precarious for everyone. With grow in NW Manatee and the updated Werner Bayou Boat Ramp, traffic continues to increase. I travel Riverview by car daily and have long commented that it is dangerous for non-motorized vehicles.
The proposed changes to Florida’s Greenways & Trails System Plan for the Florida Sun Trail should identify a road that has an existing bike path so that everyone is safe.
Sharon Kramer
Bradenton
Comments