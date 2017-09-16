This assisted living facility’s team did it right through Irma

My mother is 96 years old and resides at Inspired Living Lakewood Ranch at 5424 Lena Road. I am writing to share about the tremendous job that Director Kari Boice and her team did during Hurricane Irma.
Ms. Boice coordinated efforts that included staff training, stocking food and hundreds of gallons of water, and arranging for a full staff to work 24/7 through the storm.
She allowed the families (including pets) of residents and staff members to stay at the facility. All meals and routine services and social activities continued uninterrupted throughout the weekend, which soothed the fears of the elderly residents.
The building, opened in November 2015 and built to sustain 160 mph winds, has a generator to provide electricity on the first floor. But Boice and her team had to extend electrical power to the second and third floors so that residents reliant on C-PAP and oxygen machines received continuous service. Every detail and need was considered and provided for.
Anticipating power outages, the staff provided residents with flashlights in their apartments, and night-time nursing staff were bedecked in Christmas lights and headbands with “miner lights” in order to deliver bedtime medications to residents. Even the dogs were provided with an indoor grass- sodded area to relieve themselves during the height of the storm!
I cannot say enough about the teamwork and care that was provided to my mom and me. Ms. Boice and her team deserve community recognition for a job well done.
Karen Curlin
Lakewood Ranch
