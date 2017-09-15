Evacuees stood in line for lunch Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, underneath a projected weather forecast at the Buffalo Creek Middle School shelter, one of 23 schools including Braden River High School, as Hurricane Irma approached Manatee County.
Evacuees stood in line for lunch Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, underneath a projected weather forecast at the Buffalo Creek Middle School shelter, one of 23 schools including Braden River High School, as Hurricane Irma approached Manatee County. Zack Wittman zwittman@bradenton.com
Evacuees stood in line for lunch Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, underneath a projected weather forecast at the Buffalo Creek Middle School shelter, one of 23 schools including Braden River High School, as Hurricane Irma approached Manatee County. Zack Wittman zwittman@bradenton.com

Letters to the Editor

This shelter’s staff defined public service during Irma

September 15, 2017 3:03 PM

I think I speak for all the people sheltered at Braden River High School this past weekend — people ranging in age from several months to probably in their 80s — when I extend a big “Thank You” to all the staff who administered to us during the Hurricane Irma weather emergency.

It took much patience, civility, kindness and organization in a time of stress to do the variety of tasks required: make and coordinate room assignments, prepare and serve meals, record and facilitate the housing of pets — ranging from all sorts of cats, dogs, birds, gerbils, and even a few hens — and keep us informed of the directives of the EOC and the county sheriff. Sheriff deputies and National Guardsmen assisted in the operation. All those involved did this while sacrificing time away from their own families.

Besides being helpful to us, this project was a good example to all the adults and children being cared for what public service is all about. The citizens of Manatee County should be proud of these dedicated and generous individuals who stood up in a time of great anxiety to give of themselves for the welfare of their neighbors.

John Steinmeyer

Bradenton

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Shelter opens for those still without power after Irma

Shelter opens for those still without power after Irma 0:49

Shelter opens for those still without power after Irma
See how Fantana Lane's canopy fared after Hurricane Irma 0:26

See how Fantana Lane's canopy fared after Hurricane Irma
The Jewish New Year approaches 0:58

The Jewish New Year approaches

View More Video