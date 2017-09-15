This shelter’s staff defined public service during Irma

I think I speak for all the people sheltered at Braden River High School this past weekend — people ranging in age from several months to probably in their 80s — when I extend a big “Thank You” to all the staff who administered to us during the Hurricane Irma weather emergency.
It took much patience, civility, kindness and organization in a time of stress to do the variety of tasks required: make and coordinate room assignments, prepare and serve meals, record and facilitate the housing of pets — ranging from all sorts of cats, dogs, birds, gerbils, and even a few hens — and keep us informed of the directives of the EOC and the county sheriff. Sheriff deputies and National Guardsmen assisted in the operation. All those involved did this while sacrificing time away from their own families.
Besides being helpful to us, this project was a good example to all the adults and children being cared for what public service is all about. The citizens of Manatee County should be proud of these dedicated and generous individuals who stood up in a time of great anxiety to give of themselves for the welfare of their neighbors.
John Steinmeyer
Bradenton
Comments