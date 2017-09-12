Libertarian praises candidate in District 72

I am thrilled to hear of Alison Foxall's entry into the District 72 Statehouse race in Sarasota.
As a member of the Libertarian Party of Florida, I have come to know the name Alison Foxall, as a tried and true leader. Alison Foxall would make a great legislator for small businesses and protecting the rights of the individual, something now lost with Republicrats.
Allison Foxall has raised thousands of dollars in commitments, and will raise thousands more to defeat Vern Buchanan and any other Republicrat hoping to slide in with name recognition.
Today's Libertarian Party is bigger, bolder, more financed and is now winning elections nationwide. Soon, Alison Foxall will be added to the list of LP victories
Joté Thompson
Bradenton
