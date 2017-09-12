Letters to the Editor

Without citizenship, DACA status should be rescinded

September 12, 2017 4:40 PM

I recently read an article in the Bradenton Herald about DACA — 750,000 affected by the deportation of “illegal children” — some of whom are adults by this time.

I am not in favor of this program and here is the reason. I read this article several times to see if I missed what I was looking for. Nowhere did I read that any of these “children” applied for citizenship of our great country. They have work permits, they go to college....which some of our own children never get to do.

If they had become citizens, there would be no worry about deportation, since we do not do that unless there has been a criminal offense.

I have helped bring citizenship to several great people and they are living happily. I hope they will think about this. Even though these “children” were brought here by their illegal parents, there should be no special dispensation given to them.

If there is any doubt that they do not wish to become citizens, then I feel they all should go back to their country of origin.

Joan Shirey

Bradenton

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Manatee kids helping kids after Hurricane Irma

Manatee kids helping kids after Hurricane Irma 1:20

Manatee kids helping kids after Hurricane Irma
Irma's trek leaves destruction in South Carolina 0:38

Irma's trek leaves destruction in South Carolina
Sheriff warns of home repair scams after Irma 0:41

Sheriff warns of home repair scams after Irma

View More Video