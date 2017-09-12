Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com
Letters to the Editor

Voting against our representatives will send message to developers

September 12, 2017 4:58 PM

It seems that our so-called representatives are more responsive to those who want to tear down monuments than to those who want to save what is left of the beauty of our beaches with this Aqua by the Bay. They have already destroyed much of the beauty of Manatee County with all this development, but that is not enough for them.

I guess the money they get for campaign financing from the special interests (developers ) carries more weigh than the concerns of the voters they are supposed to represent. Maybe the people should make more noise about their concerns with demonstrations and at the voting booth with the sound of a ballot voting for someone else who will be willing to listen to them. Let’s give it a shot — it might work, maybe these developers’ darlings might get the message.

William E. Moore

Bradenton

