Confederate monument supporters miss the meaning of ‘offensive’

The supporters of Confederate monuments evoke a minority rights conundrum that was previously argued in this divided country. Although rights aren’t in question in this case, human dignity is.
Marie and Douglas Gentle said we are a “society of whiners.” And suggested a “Rally At Bishop To Topple Snooty Statue.”
Bill Orr said “they will organize a million person march on Washington, D.C., to tear down the monuments.”
James Troxler said “county commissioners ... have fallen in line with outside agitators working to erase our country’s history. Disrupting our history is part of a stratagem to erode our society.”
David Altenbach said “we may as well blow up the Statue of Liberty.”
Jackie Swentor said, “It is obvious that these statues didn't offend anybody then, but can someone please tell me why now?”
These arguments resemble the anti-marriage equality arguments that attempted to create victims out of those who support the oppression of a minority group.
I wouldn’t doubt that those mentioned above likely voted against marriage equality under the false pretense of being “victims” who will be denied rights, liberties, freedoms and that marriage equality “destroys marriage.”
Relocating monuments doesn’t dishonor America’s war veterans. Maintaining them in public spaces undignifies an already oppressed demographic group.
Trump said “they are trying to take away our history and heritage.” The anti-marriage equality voices said “they are trying to destroy marriage and religious freedom.” The similarity of prejudiced laden tropes is blatantly obvious. Trump has reinvigorated racism, anti-Semitism and homophobia. And this somehow makes America “great?”
D.C. monuments, Snooty and the Statue of Liberty do not represent, glorify or celebrate prejudice, oppression and bigotry, nor do they offend anyone. Snooty and the statue of Liberty offensive? How absurd.
None of the above mentioned writers appear to understand the true definition of offensive.
Gerrard Wilbur
Bradenton
Comments