Riverview Boulevard isn’t safe for non-motorized traffic

As noted in the Bradenton Herald, the state’s proposed Sun Trail system removes more than 15 miles along Riverview Boulevard. As a resident of the area that was removed, I acknowledge the decision as an appropriate safety decision.
Riverview Boulevard was deleted with cause. This road is not safe for non-motorized traffic. The problem is there is no bike path on Riverview Boulevard and bikers in the middle of the narrow, winding heavily used road makes navigating precarious for everyone. With growth in Northwest Manatee and the updated Werner Bayou Boat Ramp, traffic continues to increase. I travel Riverview by car daily and have long commented that it is dangerous for non-motorized vehicles.
The proposed changes to Florida’s Greenways & Trails System Plan for the Florida Sun Trail should identify a road that has an existing bike path so that everyone is safe.
Sharon Kramer
Bradenton
