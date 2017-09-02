Finding senior love can be tricky. Here’s a furry solution.

Could Mike in his early 70s and Maria in her late 60s really find love again?
Decisions like this can be difficult. What would the rest of the family think? Since they were both getting up in years, could the two of them handle a new relationship that could lead to love? Could this happen?
After some discussion, a decision was made and a rendezvous set. As Mike drove up and saw Maria standing outside of the Humane Society Sarasota County, the anticipation was overwhelming. Could expectations be met? Finding love as seniors can be tricky! They went inside — and yes, they did locate (after a small setback) their newfound love. He was 2 month old and ready to break out of his cell.
His name is Cody, he has four feet, is covered in hair, and boasts an endlessly wagging tail. He hails from Louisiana. Cody and his three siblings were brought to HSSC after their owner died. At 13 months old, Cody now stands about 18 inches tall. Cody gets a ridge of hair that stands up down the center of his back when in full protect mode. People ask what breed Cody is. We tell them Cody is a Louisiana Ridge Back, Gator hunting dog. We get puzzled looks and occasionally the question, Is THAT a breed ?
Cody has me trained. If I am out of the room and Cody wants to play, he will bark once. If in the room, he brings me a toy to play tug-of-war. He stands at the door when he needs to potty. If I do not see him, he barks only once as long as I come soon. If Cody drinks all his water and I don’t notice, he will bark once to let me know. Cody sleeps at the foot of the bed and will lick my face if he needs to go out in the night.
We have Unadulterated Rescue Love. We hope this letter gives you incentive to adopt/rescue a pet!
Mike Horning
Bradenton
