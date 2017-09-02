Letters to the Editor

September 2, 2017 2:32 PM

Terrorists try to rewrite history

TV images show the first order of business, when the Islamic terrorists take control of an area, is to destroy the statues and historical monuments that have been there for years. Why? To facilitate the rewrite of history to slant the way the terrorists wish.

The confederate statues are in the same life of history. To remove those depicted as slave holders may be true, but they worked, some with their lives to correct. The following generations of family had no hand in any slavery issues but are forced by mob rule to bear the blunt.

Are we to protest at the homes of all in prison, saying all in the families had a hand in the prisoners’ misdeeds?

Who will make the decision on which statues fall, which should stay?

Jim Heuberger

Bradenton

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor