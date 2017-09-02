Letters to the Editor

September 2, 2017 3:31 PM

Proud of our 157-year heritage in Manatee County

In 1860, my family moved into Manatee County and has remained here ever since. Upon arriving here they found two things: mosquitoes and Indians, and had to fight both to remain here.

My grandfather was killed in the Indian War and has a military headstone; later, an uncle died in the Civil War, he also has a military headstone, but still we remained on our land. We are very proud of our heritage and grateful to our forefathers for fighting to preserve the land that now has become one of the most sought-after places to move to or visit.

I feel sorry for people who have no heritage or roots. How many of you can take your grandchildren to their great-grandparents’ place of rest without having to travel several hundred miles. Our family is very proud of our heritage and do not hate those that don't have any heritage.

Betty Keen Glassburn

Duette

Letters to the Editor