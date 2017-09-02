Letters to the Editor

September 2, 2017 3:40 PM

Commissioners succumbed to the loudest, not the majority

The County Commission bent to the will of a small number of people and removed the Confederate statue. Did they spend $12,000 of taxpayers’ money to accomplish this (as was reported)? And break it in the process?

These protesters do not speak for the majority. And this is not about public safety. Peaceful protest is not about hurting people. If it is not peaceful, arrest them for breaking the law. Removing the statue does not erase history. It's still history.

Statues not only remind us of our heroes (such as our veterans), they also remind us how not to behave in the future. Slavery is wrong. But slavery is alive and well in the United States and other countries today. The protesters should use their time and energy planning how to abolish this inhumane treatment of innocent people.

Stop worrying about yesterday, or over 100 years ago. Look at our problems today and figure out how to solve them. No matter what amount was spent to remove (and break) this statue , it could have been better spent housing and feeding the homeless.

Shame on you.

Sandra Sloan

Bradenton

Letters to the Editor

