FILE PHOTO: Traffic was snarled through downtown Bradenton for hours after a multi-car accident shut down portions of north-bound Interstate 75 last year.
Letters to the Editor

July 20, 2017 5:32 PM

Stuck in a traffic jam on Manatee? Here’s a solution

There is an opportunity for a win-win for the City of Bradenton. The traffic on Manatee Avenue West and on 15th Street West going east is usually backed up past Virginia Avenue in the off-season and sometimes as far as 26th Street in-season, and at peak hours. These traffic back-ups have a negative effect on both the city and the county. The emission creates a negative environmental effect, and a waste of fuel and loss of time for people.

Over the years, southbound traffic on 15th Street West (at Manatee Avenue) has declined, offering an opportunity to expedite the eastbound traffic. Please consider removing the “No Turns On Red” traffic signs (eastbound) on Manatee Avenue and help us move into a faster, cleaner and friendlier environmental future. This would create a win-win situation for everybody.

Robert Petty

Bradenton

  Comments  

