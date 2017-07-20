Cigarette butts solution? Hit ’em in the pocketbook

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:15 Trump supporters share excitement for six months in office Pause 1:48 O.J. Simpson pleads his case at parole hearing: ‘I would never ever pull a weapon on anybody’ 1:46 What local sporting events to pay attention to this weekend 1:26 State Sen. Jack Latvala discusses two issues most important to him 2:00 Naked criminals exposed 2:37 Confused about the dark web? Here's an explainer 3:07 Lakewood Ranch and Worden Farm strike up food partnership 1:15 'I believed in myself, so I'm going to fourth grade' 1:07 Justin Timberlake has a Lion King moment with a baby at a golf tournament 1:00 Pasco K-9 deputy helps track down suspects in woods Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Starting Friday morning, a pilot program that grew from a partnership between Keep America Beautiful and London-based charity Hubbub will place “Ballot Bin” receptacles in seven locations around Bradenton in an effort to curb cigarette butt littering. Bradenton is one of five cities in the U.S. to participate in the program, joining Brooklyn, N.Y.; Manchester, Tenn.; Erie, Pa.; and Guntersville, Ala. Tiffany Tompkins Bradenton Herald