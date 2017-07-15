The Washington Post The Washington Post
The Washington Post The Washington Post

Letters to the Editor

July 15, 2017 5:35 PM

A politician: ‘expert,’ ‘statesman’ — not ‘amateur’

It seems we use the title “politician” like a swear word. Politicians, like policemen and lawyers before them, have gotten a “bad rap.” Remember “pig?” Remember lawyer jokes? Yet, after watching our president stumble along during his “on the job training,” I am reminded that when I need my plumbing fixed, I’d better hire a plumber.

Though Webster has multiple definitions for the word politician, some of them derogatory, how about this one: “an expert in politics or political government.” Or we could use this favorable one: “a person skilled in political government or administration: a statesman.” What we need in government today are statesmen who represent the people of their state who elect them, not a bunch of amateurs.

Next time I vote for someone to “drain the swamp,” I am going to vote for a professional.

Jennifer Tonge-Martin

Parrish

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Buffalo Creek Little League falls in section tourney

Buffalo Creek Little League falls in section tourney 0:44

Buffalo Creek Little League falls in section tourney
Homework: For it or against it? 1:39

Homework: For it or against it?
Man shot after possible road rage incident, sheriff says 0:46

Man shot after possible road rage incident, sheriff says

View More Video