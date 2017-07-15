A politician: ‘expert,’ ‘statesman’ — not ‘amateur’

It seems we use the title “politician” like a swear word. Politicians, like policemen and lawyers before them, have gotten a “bad rap.” Remember “pig?” Remember lawyer jokes? Yet, after watching our president stumble along during his “on the job training,” I am reminded that when I need my plumbing fixed, I’d better hire a plumber.
Though Webster has multiple definitions for the word politician, some of them derogatory, how about this one: “an expert in politics or political government.” Or we could use this favorable one: “a person skilled in political government or administration: a statesman.” What we need in government today are statesmen who represent the people of their state who elect them, not a bunch of amateurs.
Next time I vote for someone to “drain the swamp,” I am going to vote for a professional.
Jennifer Tonge-Martin
Parrish
