Trump’s visit with Putin? That’s his job

The recent uproar among some of the media about President Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Putin seems unreasonable in view the record of previous presidents’ meeting with the leaders of communist countries.
Harry S. Truman feared for “losing” China to the communists in 1949, and met with them.
Eisenhower and Khrushchev met for talks in 1959.
Nixon surprised the American people by announcing a planned trip to the People’s Republic of China in 1972.
In 1960, a “close adviser” to the incoming president’s brother, Robert F. Kennedy, met with the Russians.
President Bush said, “I’m proud to welcome my friend, Vladimir Putin, to Camp David. President Putin has visited the White House, he’s visited our ranch in Crawford, and now he visits Camp David. I’m honored to have him here, and I appreciate the great dialogue we’ve had last night and today.”
President Bill Clinton rounded off his visit to Russia with a day of top level talks with Vladimir Putin.
As recently as March 26, 2010: President Obama announced a new arms agreement with Russia. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took a trip to Russia, beginning March 18. Obama also visited Russia in 2009.
The criticism of our current president’s talks and visits with Russian leaders is unbalanced and unfair. In the end, it is President Trump’s job to maintain an ongoing dialogue with the Russian president.
Russell Moore
Bradenton
Comments