Herbie Rose created beauty, solace with his art

Herbie Rose was more than an artist who lived and worked in Bradenton. He was an icon of the community. His art hangs in many homes and businesses throughout Bradenton. Unofficial Mayor of “Village of the Arts,” Herbie’s colorful and delightful art offers beauty and solace and a joyful reflection of our wonderful community.
I first met Herbie when he had a studio in the Landmark Building off Old Main Street in the 1980s. He and my father, Jon Nielsen, both illustrators with studios in the building, enjoyed each other’s company, but also quietly competed for the same commissions. Later in 2010 and 2011, I interviewed Herbie for various news articles. I always learned something from our conversations about creating art. He was a true master. He reminded me that art is like any skill, it requires hard work and dedication, not just talent.
Thank you, Herbie, thank you for bringing this community art, beauty and above all, the love of creating.
We will miss you, but always try to honor you, as I hope The Village of the Arts will continue to thrive and offer the world wonderful art.
Joneen Nielsen
New Haven, Conn.
