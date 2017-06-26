Traffic slowly crosses the Green Bridge into Bradenton on March 21, 2016.
Letters to the Editor

June 26, 2017 4:01 PM

Third Bradenton-Palmetto bridge is not the answer

A third north-south bridge? Their choices for the location of another bridge in one of two corridors don't solve any problems.

The first choice was between Ninth and 15th Streets East. Yeah, right! With 640 apartments being built on the site of Glazier-Gates Park, that would only add to more congestion on State Road 64 East, especially heading toward the west on First Street. As for 26th Street East, it will still be the same problem, except it will cause more headaches for those people who use 26th and 15th streets to avoid the traffic tie-ups at First Street.

What about the Ft. Hamer bridge that's being built? That is already the third bridge.

Maybe the solution to the problem is for our elected so-called representatives to quit changing all these building codes and zoning to please every developer that donates to their election campaigns. Maybe voting for those who are representing all their constituents and not just the wealthy special interests will solve our traffic problems.

William E. Moore

Bradenton

