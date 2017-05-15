Far more people should just get a job

Our tax dollars are paying out millions every year for people who sit on the porch drinking Pepsi bought with an EBT card. Our community is looking for people to work at skilled and unskilled jobs, and yet hundreds are sucking up the sun living off the people who are working every day. “Help Wanted” signs are everywhere, and our government keeps on paying these people to sit and collect. Another government payout without any controls.
Write to your congressmen and senators today and demand an investigation into this wasteful spending. Our country has millions of people sitting on the porch watching the rest of us work. Explain to me, Mr. Government, how a child living with a parent, or parents in some cases, has much of a chance for succeeding in this world, unless you call living off the government success.
Hard work usually breeds hard work, and sitting and collecting usually breeds sitting and collecting. If our government continues down this same road, they will, at some point, be supporting half the citizens while the other half works to pay for their Coke, which is also available on an EBT card. Let’s not forget the medical bills, especially for diabetes, these porch-sitters ring up, which are also paid by our gracious government.
Sam Black
Bradenton
