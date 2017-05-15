Letters to the Editor

May 15, 2017 2:39 PM

Is USF crying foul about fairness or money?

Let’s look at all of this fuss over the State of Florida’s Prestige University Funds with a different lens. The University of South Florida is claiming foul for the second change in the law allowing universities to share additional funds. The original guidelines were already being met by the University of Florida and Florida State University. These guidelines were to meet a 75 percent graduation rate in six years. The proposed law was 50 percent in four years; law as passed is 60 percent in four years. USF cries foul. What is this all about? Fairness or money?

I and many others probably could have been a major league baseball pitcher if only they had made home plate wider; 17 inches was just a little small for me, basketball’s net was a little high, and those narrow goal posts on the football field!

What I’m really saying is that this thought process has become a problem in our current society. If one can’t reach the goal, it is unfair and we should change it. Don’t try to improve, lower the goal.

Robert (Bob) Allen

Bradenton

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Florida Gov. Rick Scott announces record tourist visits for early 2017

Florida Gov. Rick Scott announces record tourist visits for early 2017 1:21

Florida Gov. Rick Scott announces record tourist visits for early 2017
Watch what Anna Maria Island looks like at sunrise 0:53

Watch what Anna Maria Island looks like at sunrise
Five things that can help save your teen driver's life 2:01

Five things that can help save your teen driver's life

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos