Congress needs to work together

The Affordable Care Act now going before the Senate is in a political pickle. It was sent there by the House to be passed into law. The Senate Democrats have already announced their intent to turn it down and draft their own bill.
It’s time for Chuck Schumer to get his ducks in a row and come to the table for a discourse with Republicans and drop this attitude. The mantra put out by the Democrats is that thousands are going to die if this bill is passed. Nonsense. Middle class families do not have the time nor bank accounts to keep up with rising premiums and deductibles under the present system.
I do have a solution to this growing problem — all of you should get together and vote to give them the present health insurance plan now enjoyed by our astute Congress. Then there should be no complaints.
Joan Shirey
Bradenton
