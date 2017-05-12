Build a bridge at 53rd Avenue

We are joining the chorus of other citizens who are asking the powers that be to look at a bridge plan from State Road 70 (53rd Avenue) across to the north end of Longboat Key. Any sensible person can see the need for this. Anyone coming back from Coquina Beach, even in the off-season mid-afternoon, will attest to the traffic issues. It seems development trumps the public interest. In the end the reason for many who moved here for the beach will be denied due to over development. Hurricane evacuation plans for those on Longboat Key should also be considered and the bridge will be a positive alternative.
Arthur Zielinski
Bradenton
