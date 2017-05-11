School’s closing decided with Christian heart

I read with disappointment, Mom’s letter concerning closure of Palma Sola Presbyterian’s day school. As a church member, but not one of the vilified “elders,” I believe she responded from anger with little actual knowledge of issues faced by our congregation or about the process involved in reaching our decision. While I understand Mom’s anger, I strongly disagree with her conclusions and with her characterization of the church and its leadership as un-Christian.
Our church is involved in a self-evaluation process to determine our goals and whether we have the resources to accomplish them, no matter how worthwhile they may be. Our elected governing body (the Elders) met to address the school’s continued operation. They reached a unanimous decision to close the school after extensive, exhaustive, painful and prayerful analysis.
Our church evolved over the years from a youthful congregation (whose member-mothers organized and actively participated in the school’s day-to-day operation) to an institution composed primarily of grandparents and great grandparents. The church’s membership has declined from 1,000 members to around 200.
Unfortunately, our current congregation lacks both the energy and the finances to properly manage school operations. The world is different now. A myriad of new laws and complex regulations baffle and overwhelm a lay ministry ill equipped oversee and financially support such operations.
Our decision addressed the impact on all affected groups. As Mom noted, the church afforded parents and teachers four months’ notice and continued school operations through the summer. Letters were hand delivered Friday to teachers and parents. Our pastor dedicated her Friday day off to counsel affected individuals. A special church meeting occurred on Sunday for anyone who had questions.
All this was done with a heavy, but Christian, heart.
Bill Twomey
Bradenton
