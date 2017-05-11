Schumer, Democrats flip-flop on Comey

Six moths ago, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer along with other Democrats said that FBI Director James Comey should be fired. President Trump, at the recommendation of the Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein, did just that. Now the Democrats are saying the timing is wrong, and it was only because the president is playing “cover-up.” Comey himself said President Trump is not under investigation.
Schumer is doing what he said he was going to do: Obstruct, impede, make life miserable for President Trump, and will do everything he can to cause President Trump to fail in his plan to “Make America great again.”
I hope and pray that New York voters do the right thing: Make New York great again and fire Schumer.
Daniel Wiggins
Ellenton
