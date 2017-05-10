If we survive, there’s Jan. 20, 2021: End of an error

We’ve never had a more gullible political base than Trump supporters. They’ll apparently believe anything he says, no matter how outrageous or self-contradictory — from “the largest inauguration crowd ever” to “the most accomplished by any president in his first 100 days.” They soak up these and other lies like a sponge.
What will it take to turn them around? A loved one’s serious pre-existing condition not being covered by Trumpcare? Seeing a son or daughter shipped off to an unnecessary war caused by his saber-rattling? The return of polluted air and waterways produced by Trump’s EPA cuts and concessions to fossil fuel companies? The change in weather patterns and rising sea levels resulting from his denial of global warming? More mass killings now that insane people can purchase assault weapons?
The list of Trump’s mistakes goes on and on, but so do his followers – from one ego-inflating “campaign” rally to the next. Maybe he was correct; they’d support him if he killed someone in plain view. How sad. How dangerous.
But if we can survive until then, there’s Jan. 20, 2021: The end of an error.
Robert Kushner
Bradenton
