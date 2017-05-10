Korean vet warns of all-out nuclear war

To renew an armed conflict with North Korea is imbecilic and brainless. The number of casualties that would be suffered is a number that is incredible. To think if hostilities were to break out again that the North would not resort to using nuclear weapons — you do not know Kim. He does not care how many of his own population would be slaughtered. His only concern would be how much loss of life he could inflict on the South and the American forces.
On Sept. 15, 1950, I landed at Inchon and fought to the Reservoir until the Chinese intervened. So those rattling sabers do not know how China would respond if hostilities began again. No matter what happens, this would be an all-out nuclear war.
If you have a son or daughter, advise your congressman or congresswoman to think with a level head before things get out of hand, for if they do not there will be a lot of blood on their hands. Very few of them have worn a uniform and fought in the trenches to know the horrors of war.
Charles E. McDonald
Bradenton
