Democrats, wake up. The voters aren’t stupid

When is the Democratic Party going to realize: The voters are not stupid!
The political cartoon about President Trump’s daughter being criticized because her father is a billionaire was ridiculous. The only thing I can get from that is if your father is successful in life, you as his child, have no credibility. As I stated, ridiculous.
I have always been a registered Independent and voted both sides of the aisle. But because of the way the Democrats have conducted themselves, post election, it will take a lot for me to vote for a Democrat again. I changed my registration last year to Republican so I could vote against Carlos Beruff in the primary and plan to switch back to Independent.
Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., at least admits he will use his power to stop anything President Trump puts out there... and then complains that the president can’t get anything done. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on the other hand, is an embarrassment to herself and her party. She is a “has-been,” time for her to move on.
Vince Mannion
Bradenton
