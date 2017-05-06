Third bridge instead of Beruff project is the only solution

Is it possible to reprint the recent letter from Judy Stahle on to the front page of the Bradenton Herald for all readers to see? It has always made sense to build a bridge by extending 53rd Avenue to Longboat Key. I would like to hear from all commissioners, planning board members, and others why this has never been considered. The Beruff project (Aqua by the Bay) would allow mangroves to be destroyed and hurricane evacuation nearly impossible.
This is a suggested plan that goes back at least 10 years, and I believe most residents would favor.
Here is the URL to Stahle’s letter: bradenton.com/opinion/letters-to-the-editor/article147360234.html
Gerry Krenzer
Bradenton
Comments