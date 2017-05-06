Keep America great, folks! Weak party makes weak claims

President Trump's proven tweets were once again vindicated last week. The most frivolous contention from the “dumbacrats” is the odd claim of Russian hacking of the election.
Honestly, it would be far more sensationalism if the fake news would just come all-the-way out and say it was Edward Snowden who hacked the election. This fake scenario at least still has the Russian connection from where Snowden was justifiably exiled for treason. The hacking theory never got off the ground because hacking, when real, leaves an instant trail. So who was tried? Who was convicted? Who? And... silence.
There's such an odd range here between instant trail and 10 months no conviction. Hmmm? Strange. Actually, maybe the hacking was intended to see a Trump loss, but the shallow instigator didn't quite give the “dumbacrats” enough votes and was taken by complete surprise of the all-red map. This scenario explains why the theorists don't want to dig too deep... or it will surface that Trump's mandate was even larger than already known. But again, smarter theories make too much sense. Funny stuff. Keep America great, folks.
Doug Douglass
Centerville
