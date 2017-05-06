Pastor implores community to understand school closing

I am writing in response to both the recent Bradenton Herald article and a parent’s letter about the closing of our preschool/SACPAC. While it causes us great pain to take this step and while we understand completely parents' frustration, this decision followed much discussion of other options, honest analysis of our current identity, diligent prayer for God's will and careful thought about timely notification of our staff and parents.
The reality is that those outside an organization cannot fully grasp all that goes into discerning the right path (for us, the will of God) in such decisions. Organizational leaders know that painful decisions such as this one must sometimes be made to remain true to one's true and current identity.
This past week we've done all we could to provide support during this transition. Because the preschool only recently became the focus of our church's discernment process, we acted immediately after making our decision to notify those affected, giving them over three months for them to find new work or childcare. We've sought to answer staff and parent questions and have responded promptly to parental communications and have provided parents with a list of area schools with openings.
In closing, I want to thank the many in our community who've been a part of our decades-long Palma Sola Presbyterian Preschool/SACPAC family, whether as teachers, staff, parents or children. It has been our God-given privilege and calling to share God's love in Jesus Christ with you. We continue to pray for the grace and wisdom of understanding for those affected by our decision. We also want to assure the community that Palma Sola will still find ways to serve the Lord in Bradenton and Manatee County as God leads us into our future. In Christ,
India Dennis, pastor, Palma Sola Presbyterian Church
Bradenton
