History will show how we got into such dire straits

This guy knocked on my door the other day. He said he was an historian from the future and wanted to ask me some questions about the present. OK.
“Is it true that the president of the USA was charged with fraud and deception, but was able to buy his way out, by settling out of court?” Yup, money trumps law.
“Is it true that the governor of Florida actually tried to deny his underlings the right to say “climate change” in their written documents?” Yup.
“Is it true that individual and corporate property rights trump the good of the community in which you live?” Yup.
“Is it true that long outstanding research and outreach environmental organizations cannot or willl not speak out against plans that perpetuate the destruction of your natural environment?” Yup.
Is it true that, despite a community already in gridlock, it plans on building 45,000 more homes?” Yup. The construction industry refuses to talk about retraining and retooling.
“Is it true that your state ranks 17th in solar development despite having more sun than all the others?” Yup.
“Is it true that there is no effort to move to a sustainable lifestyle, despite over 90 percent of the world’s scientists saying we must do so in order to survive?” Yup.
“Is it true that developers can do pretty much what they please provided that they throw enough money around to sway the vote?” Yup.
“How absurd! “ Yup! “No wonder we are in such dire straits now.” Yup.
Jaime Canfield
Bradenton
