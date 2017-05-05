Elderly deserve better streets in Bradenton

Has the City of Bradenton ignored elder abuse?
My husband and I believe the city has ignored the elderly population. Many streets in the city were developed many years ago when walking was not emphasized. Sidewalks were not constructed. Walking in the street you can see it has another problem — the old asphalt paving. The asphalt develops small gravel when vehicles travel on the street. Medical scooters are not allowed on city streets. Our subdivision will not mow the grass short enough for smooth walking.
Why has the city refused to build sidewalks and pave the streets with good up-to-date asphalt? Traffic control erected “slow down” signs on our street a few years ago, but the traffic remains fast and heavy.
Many elderly people have to walk the streets for exercise or going to the bus stop. We live on a busy street and we have filed this complaint to the Public Works Department but no action has been taken by the city. Why the refusal by the person in charge of the city’s Public Works to acknowledge our need with some kind of an answer? All we receive is his voice mail.
Elderly people need consideration just as a child playing in his yard gets recognition — which, of course, is good. All we are requesting is the placement of sidewalks and the repaving of the streets which we, elderly people, think needs to be considered as well. We elderly citizens remember when Bradenton was called the trailer city or the tin can city, which needs no clarification.
Jacquelyn Miller
Bradenton
Comments