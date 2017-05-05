Buchanan’s votes favor his wealthy friends

Shame on Vern Buchanan. The Longboat Key Republican’s “yes” vote to repeal Obamacare on Thursday would take away health care for millions and give the very rich $900 billion in tax cuts. This is Robin Hood in reverse. It robs the poor to give to Vern’s friends.
Groups such as the AARP and the American Medical Association are opposed to the bill because they don’t think it offers the same protection Obamacare does for people with pre-existing conditions.
Buchanan also said he supports President Trump’s tax cut plan, which gives his billionaire friends trillions in added income. According to the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center, those with income of more than $700,000 a year would average more than $25,000 a year in tax cuts on stocks, bonds and real estate investments, while those making less would get a pittance.
Buchanan also favors slashing the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 15 percent, which would cost the government so much less revenue it would bankrupt it. Buchanan’s terrible votes and horrible stands on earth-shaking legislation shows he needs to be put to the pasture in 2018.
Paul Gale
Bradenton
