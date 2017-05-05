Schools need support for healthy students

As director for the Healthy Schools and Communities Program for the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, I lead nine employees working with 1,000 schools across the Southeast. I began my work in 2009 with our Healthy Schools Program in Florida.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue’s May 1 announcement that the federal government will delay implementation of school nutrition standards aimed at reducing sodium and increasing whole grains does not reflect the tremendous progress and success I have seen in schools throughout Florida.
In 2016, 10 Florida schools were nationally recognized by the Alliance for a Healthier Generation for meeting or exceeding the updated federal nutrition standards for school meals, which include increased fruits and vegetables, whole grain-rich items and meals lower in saturated fat.
At Tarpon Springs Elementary School in Pinellas County, health and wellness are integrated into the culture. To promote healthy eating, the school aligned foods served at school with USDA’s standards. “Our success in building a healthier environment has had a positive impact on students and staff,” said Principal Art Steullet. “Students understand what a healthy meal is, and staff are working toward healthy eating and exercising goals.”
I’ve seen when schools receive adequate support, school leaders are eager to make changes, students are enthusiastic about healthier meals, and parents are overwhelmingly supportive of healthy changes.
The Alliance for a Healthier Generation has worked with more than 35,000 schools across the country to implement healthier meals that meet standards required by the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010, standards derived from the best scientific evidence of children’s dietary needs.
Now is not the time to reverse progress. Instead, we must focus on ensuring schools receive support to keep students healthy.
Amanda Green, director, Healthy Schools and Communities Program, Alliance for a Healthier Generation
St. Petersburg
