Blame your vote for the building frenzy

When the public finally wakes up to the building frenzy and easing of environmental restrictions we are going through, it may be too late to do anything about it. You can't complain about how our so-called representatives don't listen to us if you keep voting the same people back in whether it's local, state or the D.C. swamp.
Money is the driving factor of the decisions of our elected representatives in any bills they try to pass. Maybe it's time to vote using their record of accomplishments in office, instead of their party affiliations or the line of bull they sprout during their campaign speeches. If they started losing elections, maybe we can get some representatives who will do what's best for all Americans instead of the wealthy few.
As for this mission to Mars Washington wants to spend billions on, there is a cheaper way to do it. Just let our politicians and our so-called world leaders keep going down the path they are following by destroying our environment. Then we will be like Mars — a dead planet.
William E. Moore
Bradenton
Comments